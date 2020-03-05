Doyle Wealth Management Purchases 1,497 Shares of Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in Enbridge Inc (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,497 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,037 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 105,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Enbridge by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,108 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. UBS Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC restated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.54.

NYSE:ENB traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $38.49. The stock had a trading volume of 748,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,000,255. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.34, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.72. Enbridge Inc has a 1-year low of $32.23 and a 1-year high of $43.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.6119 dividend. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 122.00%.

About Enbridge

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in Canada and the United States. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution, Green Power and Transmission, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and refined products pipelines and terminals.

