Doyle Wealth Management Makes New $335,000 Investment in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 141,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 15,561 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 121,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,751,000 after buying an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,653,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 91,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after buying an additional 1,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 90,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,489,000 after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VIGI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $67.29. 7,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,974. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $62.20 and a 1-year high of $74.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.39.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.