Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Stock Position in Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC)

Doyle Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NYSE:EXC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,195 shares of the energy giant’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Exelon were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 77.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 678 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in Exelon during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Exelon by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 715 shares of the energy giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelon stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.12. 1,179,936 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,279,774. The company has a market capitalization of $44.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Exelon Co. has a 52-week low of $42.32 and a 52-week high of $51.18.

Exelon (NYSE:EXC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The energy giant reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.10. Exelon had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a $0.3825 dividend. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.04%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelon in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Exelon from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Exelon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.23.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in energy generation and delivery businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

