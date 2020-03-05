Doyle Wealth Management Lowers Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Doyle Wealth Management cut its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 50.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,077 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CL. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 99.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CL stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.34. 5,444,588 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,702,378. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $64.75 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $73.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.14, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

Several research firms recently commented on CL. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total transaction of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 278,265 shares of company stock valued at $20,736,704. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

