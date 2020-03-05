Doyle Wealth Management Invests $238,000 in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $4,145,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $1,712,000. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 6,852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,384 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 9,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $7.21 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $154.96. 4,753,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,764,301. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average is $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.79. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $149.09 and a 1 year high of $188.96. The firm has a market cap of $108.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, COO Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 3,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $155.92 per share, with a total value of $499,879.52. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 19,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,113,098.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNP. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $205.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

