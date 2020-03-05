Doyle Wealth Management Invests $214,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Doyle Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 620,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after acquiring an additional 61,202 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 93,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC raised its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 28,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $290,000. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $64.72. The company had a trading volume of 494,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,480,005. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.89 and its 200-day moving average is $70.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.08.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

See Also: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.