Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,454 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,897,473 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $883,864,000 after buying an additional 220,868 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 7.1% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,515,102 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $347,837,000 after purchasing an additional 364,422 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,007,181 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,983,000 after purchasing an additional 83,277 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in CVS Health by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,464,021 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $257,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692,449 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in CVS Health by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,177,740 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $236,074,000 after purchasing an additional 120,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 102,608 shares in the company, valued at $7,452,419.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CVS stock traded down $1.68 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.36. 8,575,010 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,249,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. CVS Health Corp has a 1 year low of $51.72 and a 1 year high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVS. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on CVS Health from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine lowered CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.35.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

