Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Doyle Wealth Management lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 55.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Standpoint Research upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.42.

UPS stock traded down $2.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $92.96. The stock had a trading volume of 545,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,285,467. The firm has a market cap of $78.38 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.67 and a 12-month high of $125.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.33.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 156.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 EPS. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.65%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

