Doyle Wealth Management Increases Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VB. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $601,000. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 15,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,613,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded down $5.22 during trading on Thursday, hitting $148.56. 25,819 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 905,639. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.91. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $144.43 and a 12-month high of $170.84.

