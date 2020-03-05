Doyle Wealth Management Has $560,000 Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,904 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $560,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on COST. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Cleveland Research raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.75.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.41, for a total value of $1,156,578.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 34,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,388,778.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.99, for a total value of $587,980.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,545,029.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded down $4.98 on Thursday, hitting $315.76. The company had a trading volume of 6,180,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,566,842. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $216.22 and a 1 year high of $325.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $309.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $297.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 0.91.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The retailer reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.02. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The business had revenue of $37.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.75%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

