Doyle Wealth Management Has $555,000 Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Doyle Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 15,797.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,419,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410,833 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 900,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,601,000 after purchasing an additional 214,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 388,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 81,429 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,964,000. Finally, Clark Capital Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,393,000.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $4.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $184.36. The company had a trading volume of 8,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,831. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $159.00 and a fifty-two week high of $197.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.41.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.