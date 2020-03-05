Doyle Wealth Management Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,383,647 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,170,000 after acquiring an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 1,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 14,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Consolidated Edison in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,193 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ED. Guggenheim lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.67.

Shares of ED stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $87.58. 2,274,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,016,564. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.80 and a fifty-two week high of $95.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 70.02%.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,622 customers in parts of Manhattan.

