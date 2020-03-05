Doyle Wealth Management Has $314,000 Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Doyle Wealth Management boosted its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,448 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Target were worth $314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its position in Target by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 33,765 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,290 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,881,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,946,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,889 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Front Street Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TGT. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (down from $133.00) on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine cut Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.61.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.90. The company had a trading volume of 620,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,551,279. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $70.03 and a 52-week high of $130.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $54.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.66%. The firm had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is 41.31%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

