Doyle Wealth Management Has $274,000 Stock Position in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 87.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,815 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments LLC raised its holdings in Raymond James by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,868,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 93,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,344,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 1,625.9% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 46,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 71.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RJF traded down $5.10 on Thursday, reaching $74.69. 2,261,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,103,754. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.39. Raymond James has a 52-week low of $72.94 and a 52-week high of $102.45.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.01). Raymond James had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Raymond James will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.00%.

In other news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,876,624.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tashtego S. Elwyn sold 3,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $280,273.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,534,982.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,308. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RJF shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Argus reissued a “focus list” rating on shares of Raymond James in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Raymond James from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Raymond James from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.71.

Raymond James Company Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

