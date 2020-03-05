Doyle Wealth Management Grows Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Doyle Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the third quarter valued at $300,000. ARP Americas LP boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 76.0% in the third quarter. ARP Americas LP now owns 4,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 19,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 4.8% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 11,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 286.2% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.77.

NYSE PSX traded down $2.57 on Thursday, reaching $72.06. The stock had a trading volume of 469,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,895. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.18. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $71.39 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $32.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.72%.

In related news, Director John E. Lowe acquired 2,000 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.