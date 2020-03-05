Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Doyle Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GIS. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of General Mills stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $54.30. 5,362,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,167,939. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.19 and a 1 year high of $56.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.08.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

