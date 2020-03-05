Doyle Wealth Management Decreases Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Doyle Wealth Management reduced its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,139 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,989,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,880,071,000 after purchasing an additional 342,849 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,711,347 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,814,480,000 after purchasing an additional 210,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,626,261 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $617,960,000 after buying an additional 57,433 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,432,147 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $249,294,000 after buying an additional 137,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,292,033 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $304,015,000 after buying an additional 139,879 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.85, for a total transaction of $217,493.55. Following the sale, the director now owns 629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,059.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 in the last ninety days. 4.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded down $11.22 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $273.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,354,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,086,757. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $262.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.70. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a market capitalization of $167.60 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.70.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on NVIDIA from $259.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

