Doyle Wealth Management Buys Shares of 959 Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 959 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TH Capital increased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from to in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $211.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,403,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,056,874. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1 year low of $147.95 and a 1 year high of $231.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $215.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.02. The company has a market capitalization of $535.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $16.33. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 34.90%. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $12.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

