Doyle Wealth Management Buys 77 Shares of Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Doyle Wealth Management increased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ZTS shares. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Zoetis from $136.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

In other Zoetis news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 11,925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.10, for a total transaction of $1,646,842.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,153,441.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Clinton A. Jr. Lewis sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.93, for a total value of $764,946.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,027 shares in the company, valued at $4,250,993.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 99,801 shares of company stock worth $14,096,286. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded down $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $139.56. The stock had a trading volume of 2,415,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,213,622. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $139.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.95. Zoetis Inc has a twelve month low of $91.21 and a twelve month high of $146.26. The firm has a market cap of $66.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.74.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

