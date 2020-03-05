Doyle Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 4,715 iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICSH. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000.

Shares of ICSH traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.44. 891,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.98 and a 1 year high of $50.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.38.

