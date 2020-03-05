Doyle Wealth Management Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 49.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after purchasing an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 37,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 4,406 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 14,333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Willingdon Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 470.5% in the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 947 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 4,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.72. The company had a trading volume of 395,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,482. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $81.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Story: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.