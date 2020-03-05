Doyle Wealth Management Acquires 1,506 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Doyle Wealth Management grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 43.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,506 shares during the quarter. Doyle Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,807,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $778,559,000 after purchasing an additional 5,604,647 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329,186 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 70.4% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,628,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $98,127,000 after purchasing an additional 673,145 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 606,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,527,000 after purchasing an additional 442,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after purchasing an additional 365,638 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock traded down $4.68 during trading on Thursday, reaching $41.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,397,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,659,411. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $43.96 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.04. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $31.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. Marathon Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.63%. This is a positive change from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 46.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MPC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.25.

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

