Donegal Group (OTCMKTS:CRD/A) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Donegal Group (OTCMKTS:CRD/A) issued an update on its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.73-0.83 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1-1.05 billion.
CRD/A traded down $0.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.03. The stock had a trading volume of 41,411 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.25.
Donegal Group Company Profile
Featured Article: What is a Tariff?
Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.