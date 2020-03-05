DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) EVP Joshua A. Mills Sells 10,000 Shares

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) EVP Joshua A. Mills sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.93, for a total transaction of $1,219,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,260.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DLR stock traded down $5.11 on Thursday, reaching $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,408,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,243,281. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 1 year low of $110.84 and a 1 year high of $138.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $127.26 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.26, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.47.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $1.12. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 18.07%. The business had revenue of $787.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This is an increase from DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.96%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 202.5% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,537,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376,547 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,161,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $977,260,000 after buying an additional 3,637,334 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 117.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,221,976 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,279,000 after buying an additional 2,820,814 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,079,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,750,000 after buying an additional 1,943,424 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 4th quarter worth $218,399,000.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a research note on Monday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Argus decreased their target price on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.71.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

