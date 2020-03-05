Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director John M. Nehra Sells 7,694 Shares of Stock

Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of Davita stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total value of $621,213.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Davita stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,761. The firm has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. Davita Inc has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $90.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $81.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.16.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Davita had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Davita Inc will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DVA shares. Deutsche Bank started coverage on Davita in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Davita from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Davita in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

