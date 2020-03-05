DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.39

DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S (OTCMKTS:DVDCY)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.39 and traded as low as $8.38. DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 4,280 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on DVDCY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DAVIDE CAMPARI-/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.17. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.65.

Davide Campari-Milano S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and trades in alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes aperitifs, vodka, whisky, tequila, rum, gin, liqueurs, sparkling and still wines, and ready to drink products under approximately 50 brands.

