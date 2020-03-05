Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stake Cut by Heritage Trust Co

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,592 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,794 shares during the quarter. Danaher comprises approximately 2.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $6.51 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.47. 4,494,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,674,990. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.82. Danaher Co. has a fifty-two week low of $123.50 and a fifty-two week high of $169.19. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $102.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHR. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Danaher in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Danaher from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Danaher from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.06.

In other news, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,981,847.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William King sold 26,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $4,225,265.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,593,478.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 297,385 shares of company stock valued at $48,153,397. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

