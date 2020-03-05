DA Davidson Lowers Spin Master (TSE:TOY) to Underperform

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) was downgraded by research analysts at DA Davidson from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They presently have a C$20.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$41.00. DA Davidson’s target price points to a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TOY. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$40.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$53.00 to C$43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spin Master has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$37.11.

Shares of TSE:TOY traded down C$11.53 on Thursday, hitting C$17.78. 2,613,834 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,827. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$17.40 and a 52 week high of C$46.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$32.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$38.11. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion and a PE ratio of 19.93.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

