Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stake in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in Spire Inc (NYSE:SR) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,414 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned 0.05% of Spire worth $2,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its stake in Spire by 0.4% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 34,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,017,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Spire by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Spire by 117.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. 6 Meridian increased its stake in Spire by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Spire by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Spire alerts:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Spire from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Spire in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Spire from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Spire currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

Spire stock traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.86. 273,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,566. Spire Inc has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $88.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.14.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.07. Spire had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $566.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Spire’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Spire Inc will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.6225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. This is a positive change from Spire’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Spire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Spire Company Profile

Spire Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in marketing natural gas; and provision of energy services on non-regulated basis to on-system utility transportation customers, as well as to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Story: Stocks at 52 Week High

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spire Inc (NYSE:SR).

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.