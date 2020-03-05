Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 977 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,552 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 977 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Indie Asset Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alibaba Group during the 4th quarter worth about $533,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 549.4% during the fourth quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,696 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $22,842,000 after purchasing an additional 91,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $211.46. The stock had a trading volume of 13,404,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,960,400. The firm has a market cap of $535.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a twelve month low of $147.95 and a twelve month high of $231.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $12.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. ValuEngine raised Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. HSBC assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.70 price target on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.29.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

