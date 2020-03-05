Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 883 Shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its position in shares of Diamondback Energy Inc (NASDAQ:FANG) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,875 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 883 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 10,766.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1,243.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 685 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

FANG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Imperial Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Diamondback Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $138.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.39.

Shares of Diamondback Energy stock traded down $2.86 on Thursday, hitting $58.21. The stock had a trading volume of 2,453,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,447,785. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Diamondback Energy Inc has a one year low of $57.00 and a one year high of $114.14. The stock has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.88, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.20.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Diamondback Energy Inc will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.