Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 5,310 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,313 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 5,310 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 816,546 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 74,287 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Verizon Communications by 428.6% in the 4th quarter. Westchester Capital Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VZ traded down $0.96 on Thursday, reaching $57.16. The stock had a trading volume of 21,089,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,942,855. The stock has a market cap of $230.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.54. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.18 and a 12-month high of $62.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $34.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.62 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 33.39% and a net margin of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the cell phone carrier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

VZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.42.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

