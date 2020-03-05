Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 48,897 Shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc (NYSE:KW) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 48,897 shares during the period. Kennedy-Wilson comprises about 2.8% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kennedy-Wilson were worth $7,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vision Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 159.4% during the 4th quarter. Vision Capital Corp now owns 1,611,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,704,000 after acquiring an additional 990,312 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,032,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,028,000 after purchasing an additional 80,774 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 4.7% in the third quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,444,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,663,000 after purchasing an additional 65,225 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after purchasing an additional 59,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kennedy-Wilson by 58.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 56,056 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KW traded down $0.62 on Thursday, reaching $20.35. The company had a trading volume of 445,690 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,382. Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.93 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.12.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.80. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 38.66% and a net margin of 39.79%. The company had revenue of $142.30 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is 28.21%.

Separately, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc is a global real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, and investment in real estate through its investment platform. It operates through the following business segments: KW Investments, and KW Investment Management and Real Estate Services (IMRES).

