Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 3,038 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 48.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after acquiring an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $288,154,000 after acquiring an additional 671,460 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,260,000 after purchasing an additional 82,221 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,321,000 after purchasing an additional 244,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,825 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

DIA stock traded down $9.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $261.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,836,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,124,081. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $276.74. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $247.00 and a 12 month high of $295.87.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.8039 dividend. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $9.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.