Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 271 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 1,569 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.84, for a total transaction of $246,081.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $351,635.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 8,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $1,284,350.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,946,719.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE traded down $6.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $141.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,073,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,452,535. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $120.40 and a one year high of $161.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $156.17 and its 200-day moving average is $148.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 19.97%. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be given a $1.045 dividend. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.08%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.20.

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas.

