Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 244 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in iShares US Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Shares of IYW traded down $7.48 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $230.03. The stock had a trading volume of 168,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,709. iShares US Technology ETF has a one year low of $177.77 and a one year high of $261.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.28.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

