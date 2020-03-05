Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 2,351 Shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,351 shares during the quarter. MCCORMICK & CO /SH accounts for about 1.6% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $4,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,485,000 after acquiring an additional 85,607 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH in the 3rd quarter worth $11,843,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 286.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 90,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 66,941 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 143.4% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 86,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,573,000 after purchasing an additional 51,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,633,000 after purchasing an additional 46,347 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $153.54. 1,093,529 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,862. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.22. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 52-week low of $135.42 and a 52-week high of $174.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $164.33.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MKC. UBS Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine downgraded MCCORMICK & CO /SH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. MCCORMICK & CO /SH presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.00.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Company Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

