Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 16,697 Shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Aqua America Inc (NYSE:WTR) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 16,697 shares during the period. Aqua America comprises about 2.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. owned about 0.06% of Aqua America worth $5,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aqua America by 19.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,422,783 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $844,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,786 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Aqua America by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Aqua America in the 3rd quarter valued at $360,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in Aqua America by 256.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 127,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 91,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Aqua America by 36.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 442,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,831,000 after buying an additional 117,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded Aqua America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

WTR traded up $3.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $48.45. 1,642,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,327,419. The stock has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.54. Aqua America Inc has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $52.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 6.14 and a current ratio of 6.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Aqua America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Aqua America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

