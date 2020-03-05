Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Sells 1,499 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,820 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,499 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,304,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $584,695,000 after purchasing an additional 682,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,469,623 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $548,276,000 after acquiring an additional 213,238 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,441,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $324,371,000 after acquiring an additional 158,215 shares during the period. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,109,300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $81,431,000 after acquiring an additional 37,597 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,296 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,326,000 after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 2,753 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.56, for a total transaction of $197,004.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,751,533. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $212,549.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,572.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,221 shares of company stock valued at $1,611,734 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on shares of Albemarle from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Cfra lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Seaport Global Securities lowered Albemarle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $62.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Albemarle from $68.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

ALB stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,488,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,126,700. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $58.63 and a 12 month high of $99.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.21.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is 24.34%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

