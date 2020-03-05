Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,473 shares during the period. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.3% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 59,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 7.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVO stock traded down $1.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $62.95. 1,886,679 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,845. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.34. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.47 and a 52-week high of $64.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 31.95%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.7874 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.32. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is presently 26.02%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVO. ValuEngine raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Pareto Securities cut Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $181.85.

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

