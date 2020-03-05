Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 25,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,513 shares during the quarter. Kansas City Southern makes up approximately 1.4% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $3,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KSU. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kansas City Southern by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Kansas City Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 1,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.65, for a total value of $151,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,065,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Antonio O. Garza sold 3,000 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.96, for a total value of $458,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,654.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,317,493 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

KSU stock traded down $4.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $154.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,539,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,260,662. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.50. Kansas City Southern has a 52-week low of $109.37 and a 52-week high of $178.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $729.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is presently 23.19%.

KSU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Kansas City Southern from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.71.

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

