Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,487 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 2.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,337,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $431,737,000 after acquiring an additional 107,771 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hexcel in the third quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in shares of Hexcel by 4.4% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 32,032 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HXL stock traded down $6.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $63.38. 1,053,300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,725. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.55 and its 200 day moving average is $77.16. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $87.00.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. Hexcel had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.39%. The company had revenue of $564.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

HXL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Longbow Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Hexcel to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Hexcel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in cars, boats, and trains.

