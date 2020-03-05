Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Increases Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,674 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,606 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTR. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Nutrien by 9.2% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Corp increased its holdings in Nutrien by 355.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 17,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $884,000 after buying an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Nutrien during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,022,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NTR. Bernstein Bank lowered Nutrien to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday. Citigroup cut Nutrien from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price target on Nutrien and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.67.

NTR traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.40. 2,114,478 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,879,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.17. Nutrien Ltd has a 12-month low of $38.65 and a 12-month high of $55.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.47. The company has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.94.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 5.39%. The business’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

