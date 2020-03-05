Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $981,000 Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 256.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 18,507,152 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,091,353,000 after buying an additional 13,321,570 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in Micron Technology by 9,655.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,641,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $411,055,000 after purchasing an additional 7,562,741 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,139,343 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $222,613,000 after buying an additional 2,637,563 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 155.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,137,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $168,757,000 after buying an additional 1,911,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 43,294.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,780,475 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $76,293,000 after buying an additional 1,776,372 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 20,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $1,139,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 301,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,473.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,400 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.75, for a total transaction of $240,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,744,300 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Micron Technology from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Micron Technology from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Micron Technology from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Micron Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.17.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $53.72. The company had a trading volume of 26,156,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,087,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $59.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.26. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.14 and a twelve month high of $61.19.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

