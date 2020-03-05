Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $3.43 Million Stock Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. reduced its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,701 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.2% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FB. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Facebook by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 123,422,389 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $25,332,445,000 after buying an additional 3,993,741 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Facebook by 21,147.8% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after buying an additional 1,213,460 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Facebook by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,316,951 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $19,358,554,000 after acquiring an additional 881,118 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Facebook from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

FB traded down $6.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $185.17. The stock had a trading volume of 19,001,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,769,853. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.27. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.28 and a 1 year high of $224.20. The stock has a market cap of $527.82 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total transaction of $297,496.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,011.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 84,296 shares of company stock valued at $17,449,702 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

