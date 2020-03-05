Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.94 Million Stock Holdings in Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Crh Plc (NYSE:CRH) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,986 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the quarter. CRH makes up 1.0% of Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in CRH were worth $2,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CRH by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,772 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CRH by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,151 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 24.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of CRH by 64.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. 5.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CRH traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $35.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,687,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,992. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.63. Crh Plc has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $40.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.7042 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio is 13.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays downgraded shares of CRH from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates through three segments: Europe Materials, Americas Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, readymixed and precast concrete, and asphalt products; and construction accessories, architectural products, shutters and awnings, and perimeter protection and network access products.

