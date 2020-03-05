Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.54 Million Stock Holdings in Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies Inc (NYSE:WMB) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,048 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Argent Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 69,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,084 shares during the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 526,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $12,481,000 after purchasing an additional 6,886 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.0% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,528,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $59,495,000 after purchasing an additional 613,012 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $384,000. Finally, Levin Easterly Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 35.6% in the fourth quarter. Levin Easterly Partners LLC now owns 3,650,661 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,594,000 after purchasing an additional 958,307 shares during the last quarter. 86.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMB traded down $0.86 on Thursday, reaching $18.56. 18,053,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,319,353. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.48 and a 200-day moving average of $22.87. Williams Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $18.22 and a twelve month high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Williams Companies Inc will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 153.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Williams Companies from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.10.

In related news, Director Michael A. Creel bought 25,000 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $478,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $517,567.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. The company's Northeast G&P segment engages in the natural gas gathering, compression, and processing business, as well as natural gas liquids (NGL) fractionation business in the Marcellus and Utica Shale regions in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, New York, and Ohio.

