Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 119.1% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 16,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 8,710 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.7% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,583 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,185 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Alexandria Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 22.3% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,377 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 10,644 shares during the last quarter. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BMY traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.50. 15,094,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,516,422. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.73 and its 200 day moving average is $57.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.78. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 1-year low of $42.48 and a 1-year high of $68.34.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 13.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is 38.38%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Gabelli initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.08.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

