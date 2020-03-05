Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $2.17 Million Stake in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 24.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,709 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 27,766 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Apache were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in Apache by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,590,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $526,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,015 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 1,192,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $30,507,000 after buying an additional 397,612 shares during the last quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,166,615 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after buying an additional 336,856 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,662,416 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $42,558,000 after buying an additional 259,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apache by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,269,185 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,491,000 after buying an additional 214,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Apache alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on APA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Apache from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apache from $24.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Apache from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Apache from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Apache in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “positive” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Apache currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.69.

APA traded down $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $24.34. The company had a trading volume of 5,687,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,275. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.74. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.58 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.06. Apache Co. has a 52-week low of $18.33 and a 52-week high of $38.12.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The energy company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. Apache had a negative net margin of 55.42% and a positive return on equity of 0.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apache Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apache Co. (NYSE:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for Apache Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apache and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.