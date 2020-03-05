Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Hawkins by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,910 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 9.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 22.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,526 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,849 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares during the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HWKN. BidaskClub cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hawkins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

NASDAQ HWKN traded down $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $39.86. 41,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,540. The company has a market capitalization of $409.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.60. Hawkins, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.79 and a 52-week high of $47.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This is an increase from Hawkins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%.

Hawkins Company Profile

Hawkins, Inc blends, manufactures, and distributes chemicals and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationaly. It operates in three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. It provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

